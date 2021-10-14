Artist recreates childhood bedroom with images of female South Asian role models

Vancouver visual artist and muralist Sandeep Johal says she's reclaiming her teenage years by re-imagining her childhood bedroom with images of South Asian role models in a new exhibit at the Surrey Art Gallery.

Johal's exhibit What If? is a loose recreation of the artist's bedroom when she was growing up in Kelowna, B.C.

It's bright pink and, instead of influences from western culture, is filled with photos of women she wished she had known about as a teen, like suffragette Sophia Duleep Singh and India's first female taxi driver Selvi.

"I was really looking for South Asian women who really showed a lot of resilience and perseverance in situations that we would find really oppressive," Johal said.

Johal said she filled the space with photos of South Asian women she wished she knew about as a first-generation South Asian youth growing up in Kelowna, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"Essentially, it's looking back at my formative years and wishing that these remarkable women could have given me the confidence to feel like I could pursue anything."

Johal said the bedroom is true to who she really was as a teen. But, from the teen-girl magazines to books she enjoyed in the 1990s, the exhibit debunks the traditional stereotypes of South Asian women, she said.

Johal says the exhibit is true to who she was as a teen. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Posters of bands like the Spice Girls and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been recast.

"I created a textile in the style of the poster and I chose five South Asian women ... to be the Spice Girls," she said.

Johal said the role models she chose to feature in her exhibit are pioneers, trailblazers, vigilantes and rebels. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What If? is at the Surrey Art Gallery until Dec. 11.