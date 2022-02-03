Man pleads guilty to murdering B.C. woman who had moved to U.K. to be with him
Jack Sepple admitted killing Ashley Wadsworth, 19, during court hearing in England on Wednesday
An English man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old B.C. woman who police say had moved to the United Kingdom to be with him.
During a trial preparation hearing in Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, Jack Sepple, 23, admitted to killing Ashley Wadsworth earlier this year. He had been charged with murder after the death of Wadsworth, who was from Vernon, B.C.
"The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt," read a statement from Det. Supt. Scott Egerton, senior investigating officer with Essex Police.
"At the very least, today's plea means Ashley's family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial ... I hope today that they can feel some form of comfort knowing that Sepple is facing a substantial amount of time behind bars for his actions."
Wadsworth died shortly after officers were called to a "disturbance" at around 4 p.m. GMT at a home in Chelmsford, northeast of London, on Feb. 1.
WATCH | Police investigating after Canadian killed in U.K.:
Sepple, who lived in the house where Wadsworth died, was arrested at the scene and later charged.
Police on Wednesday said Wadsworth had moved to England to be with Sepple.
The BBC previously reported that court heard Sepple and Wadsworth were boyfriend and girlfriend and had met online.
According to Wadsworth's Facebook profile, she moved to Essex — a county northeast of London — in November.
Essex Police said Sepple is to be sentenced on Oct. 10.
With files from Liam Britten
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?