Man pleads guilty to murdering B.C. woman who had moved to U.K. to be with him

An English man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old B.C. woman who police say had moved to the United Kingdom to be with him.

During a trial preparation hearing in Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, Jack Sepple, 23, admitted to killing Ashley Wadsworth earlier this year. He had been charged with murder after the death of Wadsworth, who was from Vernon, B.C.

"The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt," read a statement from Det. Supt. Scott Egerton, senior investigating officer with Essex Police.

"At the very least, today's plea means Ashley's family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial ... I hope today that they can feel some form of comfort knowing that Sepple is facing a substantial amount of time behind bars for his actions."

Wadsworth died shortly after officers were called to a "disturbance" at around 4 p.m. GMT at a home in Chelmsford, northeast of London, on Feb. 1.

WATCH | Police investigating after Canadian killed in U.K.:

Canadian woman killed in U.K. Duration 2:14 Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old woman from Vernon, B.C., was killed on Feb. 1, according to police in the U.K. A 23-year-old man has been charged with her murder, says the CBC's Thomas Daigle.

Sepple, who lived in the house where Wadsworth died, was arrested at the scene and later charged.

Police on Wednesday said Wadsworth had moved to England to be with Sepple.

The BBC previously reported that court heard Sepple and Wadsworth were boyfriend and girlfriend and had met online.

According to Wadsworth's Facebook profile, she moved to Essex — a county northeast of London — in November.

Essex Police said Sepple is to be sentenced on Oct. 10.