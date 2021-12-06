Boyfriend charged with 2016 murder of Ashley Simpson near Salmon Arm, B.C.

The boyfriend of Ashley Simpson, who went missing south of Salmon Arm, B.C., over five years ago, has been charged with her murder.

According to court records, Derek Lee Matthew Favell is facing a charge of second-degree murder dating to April 27, 2016.

Simpson was last seen walking on a street in Silver Creek near Salmon Arm with her pink suitcase.

In a statement, Simpson's family in Ontario said RCMP informed them in person on Dec. 3 that her remains had been found and a suspect arrested.

"We had always hoped that Ashley would be found alive, against all odds, but we also knew that, realistically, the

chances of that outcome were slim. As a father, I can tell you, no one can be prepared for news that their daughter was found murdered and left to rot in the ground," said John Simpson in a statement.

Simpson said the detectives who delivered the news to the family at their home in Niagara-on the-Lake, Ont., brought rings belonging to Ashley that were discovered along with her remains.

The family had kept vigil and a search effort alive ever since she was reported missing.

Favell's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9 in provincial court in Salmon Arm.