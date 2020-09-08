Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead on remote B.C. forestry road

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man's body was found in a remote area of southern B.C.

Ashleigh Tschritter was charged in connection with the death of David Simpson, whose body was found on the Adams Forest Service Road on Sunday. The road circles Adams Lake, northeast of Kamloops, B.C.

RCMP said officers found Simpson, who was from nearby Clearwater, after responding to a 911 call on Sunday. A statement said a woman was arrested and taken to the local RCMP detachment before the Mounties' southeast district major crime unit took over the investigation.

Police said officers believe the incident was isolated and released no further details.

Tschritter, also from Clearwater, is set to appear in provincial court in Kamloops on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call RCMP.