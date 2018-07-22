As Okanagan fires stabilize, officials warn of coming heat in B.C.

Though many of the fires burning through B.C.'s Okanagan stabilized on Saturday thanks to cooler conditions, officials are expecting they could ramp up again as temperatures rise.

"The situation is definitely stabilized from where we were at, say, 72 hours ago," said fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek.

"Having said that though we are expecting, starting today and really for the foreseeable future, we are rebounding right back into a fairly typical summer pattern — fairly warm days certainly here in the Interior, probably north of 30 most days, and no real significant rain in sight."

35 properties remain under evacuation order

Within the regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen, five properties remain on evacuation order and 92 properties remain under evacuation alert due to the Mount Eneas wildfire along Highway 97 north of Summerland and the Meadow Valley area northwest of Summerland.

Within the district of Summerland, 30 properties remain on evacuation order in the northern portion of Garnet Valley due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

An additional 108 properties remain on evacuation alert within the district of Summerland.

A special air quality statement is in effect for the central Okanagan and the south Okanagan.