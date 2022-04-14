As bunnies take over Vancouver park, humans warned against getting too close

Vancouver's Park Board is reminding residents to be respectful of the cute, curious bunnies taking over Jericho Beach in Kitsilano.

Jo Fitzgibbons, a planner with the City of Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, said while the rabbits won't run away from humans when they come near, people should still avoid getting too close.

"It's totally okay to admire the bunnies from a safe distance," she said.

"Don't approach them and get in their space."

The rabbits near Jericho Beach aren't scared of people, but the city says people should be wary of getting too close. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

One of the biggest issues with the rabbits at Jericho Beach, Fitzgibbons says, is that people are tempted to feed them, sometimes even bringing carrots and celery to offer to the furry little creatures.

"This rabbit population actually is not native to the area," she said.

"It's really not natural for their systems. Oftentimes we'll see disease issues, malnourishment and other things coming up with these fed rabbit populations."

Pet rabbits have historically been a popular gift for Easter, but Fitzgibbons says people are often unaware of the commitment involved with caring for them.

Rabbits can live up to 15 years, according to the B.C. SPCA, and, because they live in large groups in the wild, require companionship. The SPCA suggests adopting more than one rabbit so they have a pal when their humans aren't around.

Jericho Beach Park is teeming with rabbits, a legacy population of unwanted pets released into the area over the years. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

When people are unable to commit to a pet rabbit, they think they're being kind by releasing them into the park — which isn't kind at all, Fitzgibbons says.

"The population of rabbits [at Jericho Beach] are kind of a legacy population of people's released pets," she said.

According to the city, releasing domestic rabbits into the wild leaves them vulnerable to predators, disease, malnourishment and traffic accidents.

The city describes rabbits as an invasive species, which causes problems for native populations as they compete for food and habitat.