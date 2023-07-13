Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

As B.C. burns, wildfire crews struggle to keep flames under control

The province has asked for 1,000 more international firefighters to join the fight in what is shaping up to be the worst wildfire season on record.

Province has asked for 1,000 more international firefighters to come to B.C.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now