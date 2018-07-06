Arson suspected in 29 Okanagan wildfires
RCMP believe wildfires dating back to 2014, from Oliver to Lake Country, share suspicious cause
Police in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley are asking the public for help investigating a series of suspicious wildfires that they believe were set by an arsonist.
Over the past four years, 29 suspicious fires were set in Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton, Summerland and Lake Country, according to a statement released by the RCMP.
The majority of these fires were lit in "interface settings," where homes are close to forests or grasslands, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.
"One of these fires, which occurred on July 15, 2017, in Lake Country, destroyed a number of homes. Thankfully, no one was injured or killed but the potential for the loss of life was considerable," said Linteau.
In May 2018, the Southeast District RCMP's Intentionally Set Wildfires Task Force was set up to investigate the suspicious wildfires and try to identify a suspect.
"Evidence gathered during the course of the investigations into these fires have led investigators to believe they are connected and that the cause was determined to be arson," said a statement released by police.
Map of suspicious wildfires
The 29 wildfires include, in part, the following:
- July 7, 2014, K50209, Naramata
- July 7, 2014, White Lake Road, Penticton
- July 9, 2014, Richter Pass, Osoyoos
- July 15, 2014, Mt. Kobau, Oliver
- July 15, 2014, Apex Road, Penticton
- July 17, 2014, Reservoir Road / Landfill Road, Penticton
- July 22, 2014, White Lake Road, Okanagan Falls
- Aug. 11, 2014, Chute Lake Road, Naramata
- Aug. 11, 2014, Green Mountain Road, Penticton
- Aug. 13, 2014, White Lake Road, Penticton
- Aug. 19, 2014, North Naramata Road, Naramata
- Sept. 15, 2014, Green Mountain Road, Penticton
- July 2, 2015, Canyon View Road, Summerland
- Aug. 7, 2015, Pampas Grass Way, Oliver
- Aug. 8, 2015, Spiller Road, Penticton
- Aug. 11, 2015, Commonage Road, Lake Country
- Aug. 11, 2015, Beaver Lake Road, Lake Country
- Aug. 12, 2015, Gulch Road, Naramata
- Aug. 14, 2015, White Lake Road, Penticton
- April 9, 2016, Fairview-Cawston Road, Cawston
- Aug. 17, 2016, Commonage Road, Lake Country
- Aug. 17, 2016, Oyama Road, Lake Country
- July 3, 2017, Pixie Beach, Lake Country
- July 15, 2017, Okanagan Centre RoadW, Lake Country
- Sept. 1, 2017, Westhills Road, Penticton
- Sept. 1, 2017, Old Princeton Hwy, Summerland
Anyone with information about the suspicious fires is asked to call the Intentionally Set Wildfires Task Force's designated tip line at 1-855-685-8788 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.