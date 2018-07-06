Arson suspected in 29 Okanagan wildfires

Police in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley are asking the public for help investigating a series of suspicious wildfires that they believe were set by an arsonist.

Over the past four years, 29 suspicious fires were set in Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton, Summerland and Lake Country, according to a statement released by the RCMP.

The majority of these fires were lit in "interface settings," where homes are close to forests or grasslands, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.

"One of these fires, which occurred on July 15, 2017, in Lake Country, destroyed a number of homes. Thankfully, no one was injured or killed but the potential for the loss of life was considerable," said Linteau.

In May 2018, the Southeast District RCMP's Intentionally Set Wildfires Task Force was set up to investigate the suspicious wildfires and try to identify a suspect.

"Evidence gathered during the course of the investigations into these fires have led investigators to believe they are connected and that the cause was determined to be arson," said a statement released by police.

Map of suspicious wildfires

The Intentionally Set Wildfires Task Force asks anyone who has any information about any of the 29 wildfires to contact the designated tip line at 1-855-685-8788 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (RCMP)

The 29 wildfires include, in part, the following:

July 7, 2014, K50209, Naramata

July 7, 2014, White Lake Road, Penticton

July 9, 2014, Richter Pass, Osoyoos

July 15, 2014, Mt. Kobau, Oliver

July 15, 2014, Apex Road, Penticton

July 17, 2014, Reservoir Road / Landfill Road, Penticton

July 22, 2014, White Lake Road, Okanagan Falls

Aug. 11, 2014, Chute Lake Road, Naramata

Aug. 11, 2014, Green Mountain Road, Penticton

Aug. 13, 2014, White Lake Road, Penticton

Aug. 19, 2014, North Naramata Road, Naramata

Sept. 15, 2014, Green Mountain Road, Penticton

July 2, 2015, Canyon View Road, Summerland

Aug. 7, 2015, Pampas Grass Way, Oliver

Aug. 8, 2015, Spiller Road, Penticton

Aug. 11, 2015, Commonage Road, Lake Country

Aug. 11, 2015, Beaver Lake Road, Lake Country

Aug. 12, 2015, Gulch Road, Naramata

Aug. 14, 2015, White Lake Road, Penticton

April 9, 2016, Fairview-Cawston Road, Cawston

Aug. 17, 2016, Commonage Road, Lake Country

Aug. 17, 2016, Oyama Road, Lake Country

July 3, 2017, Pixie Beach, Lake Country

July 15, 2017, Okanagan Centre RoadW, Lake Country

Sept. 1, 2017, Westhills Road, Penticton

Sept. 1, 2017, Old Princeton Hwy, Summerland

Anyone with information about the suspicious fires is asked to call the Intentionally Set Wildfires Task Force's designated tip line at 1-855-685-8788 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

