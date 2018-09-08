Skip to Main Content
Arson suspect arrested for East Vancouver fire

Arson suspect arrested for East Vancouver fire

Vancouver Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly setting an East Vancouver fire in August.

Fire caused more than $100,000 in damages

CBC News ·
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 21 in a laneway west of Nanaimo and Copley streets. (CBC)

Vancouver Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly setting a fire in East Vancouver in late August.

Jason Acoose of Vancouver was arrested shortly before noon on Friday, near Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue.

Crown Counsel has approved two charges of arson to property against him.

Vancouver police arson investigators said that information provided by the public helped lead to the arrest.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 21 in a laneway west of Nanaimo and Copley Street, and caused more than $100,000 in damages, as it destroyed hedges, two garages with vehicles inside and a utility pole. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us