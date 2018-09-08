Arson suspect arrested for East Vancouver fire

Vancouver Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly setting a fire in East Vancouver in late August.

Jason Acoose of Vancouver was arrested shortly before noon on Friday, near Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue.

Crown Counsel has approved two charges of arson to property against him.

Vancouver police arson investigators said that information provided by the public helped lead to the arrest.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 21 in a laneway west of Nanaimo and Copley Street, and caused more than $100,000 in damages, as it destroyed hedges, two garages with vehicles inside and a utility pole.