British Columbia

Delta arsonist sentenced to 130 days in jail for New Years Day fires totalling $3M in damages

Daniel Robert Hacking, age 31, has pleaded guilty to setting a commercial building on fire in Tsawwassen, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. He's been sentenced to 130 days in jail.

Daniel Robert Hacking, 31, doing jail time for setting a commercial building ablaze in Tsawwassen, B.C.

Police say the fire in the two-storey commercial medical-dental building was reported at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. It was home to two dental practices and a music school. (Delta Police)

Almost two years after a deliberately-set fire destroyed a commercial building in the Delta community of Tsawwassen, B.C., a local resident has pleaded guilty to the act and been sentenced to 130 days in jail.

Police say the fire in the two-storey medical-dental building, located at 5405 12th Ave. was reported at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1., 2020. Once home to two dental practices and a music school, the structure was completely gutted and total damages are estimated to be over $3 million.

Daniel Robert Hacking, 31, has pleaded guilty to arson damaging property. In addition to the 130 day jail sentence, he's been handed three years probation.

Delta police Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said evidence on a digital video recorder found fully submerged in water within the burned-out building was key to finding the person responsible.

Police began treating the fire as suspicious immediately after it happened on New Years Day 2020. (Delta Police)

"This deliberate act significantly impacted the businesses, employees, their customers and Tsawwassen residents,' said the police department in a statement.

The investigation included  support from a number of different sections of Delta police, including the Crime Reduction Unit, the Patrol Support Team and the Major Crime Section.

