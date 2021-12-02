Delta arsonist sentenced to 130 days in jail for New Years Day fires totalling $3M in damages
Daniel Robert Hacking, 31, doing jail time for setting a commercial building ablaze in Tsawwassen, B.C.
Almost two years after a deliberately-set fire destroyed a commercial building in the Delta community of Tsawwassen, B.C., a local resident has pleaded guilty to the act and been sentenced to 130 days in jail.
Police say the fire in the two-storey medical-dental building, located at 5405 12th Ave. was reported at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1., 2020. Once home to two dental practices and a music school, the structure was completely gutted and total damages are estimated to be over $3 million.
Daniel Robert Hacking, 31, has pleaded guilty to arson damaging property. In addition to the 130 day jail sentence, he's been handed three years probation.
Delta police Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said evidence on a digital video recorder found fully submerged in water within the burned-out building was key to finding the person responsible.
"This deliberate act significantly impacted the businesses, employees, their customers and Tsawwassen residents,' said the police department in a statement.
The investigation included support from a number of different sections of Delta police, including the Crime Reduction Unit, the Patrol Support Team and the Major Crime Section.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?