Fire forces Chilliwack residents from home in suspected arson incident

Some Chilliwack residents were forced out of their home after a fire that police believe was deliberately set early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. at the home in the 46000-block of Norrish Avenue.

Smoke and flames were showing from the roof of the house when crews arrived. The residents were able to escape safely

Firefighters had to battle the flames from outside due to safety concerns. The house was demolished after the fire had been extinguished.

Officials said in a statement the fire was deliberately set, and anyone with information is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP.