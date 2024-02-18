Family and fans of rising Surrey, B.C., hockey star Arshdeep Bains expressed excitement Saturday as the 23-year-old forward was added to the Vancouver Canucks roster for its game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Although he did not end up getting ice time Saturday, it was Bains' latest milestone on a lifelong journey in the sport, two years after he became the first South Asian hockey player to lead the Western Hockey League in both points and assists.

The Canucks called him up after their centre, Dakota Joshua, was injured on the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday.

For the past two years, Bains has played for the Abbotsford Canucks, a lower-league farm team for Vancouver's NHL team.

Bains grew up a fan of the Canucks, and was a star for the WHL's Red Deer Rebels. (Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect)

Family and hockey experts say the call-up will likely be huge for Metro Vancouver's growing South Asian population, particularly as interest in hockey grows.

Nilesh Patel directed the documentary Out of the Stands, which looked at many young South Asian NHL hopefuls. He said this weekend's call-up was a major step toward Bains' hockey dreams.

Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains is seen when he was 7 years old. Bains' inclusion in a Vancouver Canucks roster could be a boost to many South Asian hockey fans in Metro Vancouver, according to Bains' family and friends. (Submitted by Nilesh Patel)

"This is another step ... that will take work to become, eventually, a permanent part of this roster," Patel explained.

Surrey is B.C.'s second largest city by population and is located just southeast of Vancouver.

'A very, very big moment for our whole family'

Those who know Bains described the young left-winger as dedicated, determined and driven.

"It's a very, very big day," said his father, Kuldip Bains. "It's a very, very big moment for our whole family, and for our whole community, being a Punjabi boy in Vancouver."

His father told CBC News that as a child, his son was seldom seen without a hockey stick in his hand, or wearing the jersey of his favourite team, the Vancouver Canucks.

"Right from his first skate, he loved being on the ice," Kuldip said. "He had a lot of passion for hockey and he followed that."

According to Vancouver's head coach Rick Tocchet, even though Bains was unlikely to get actual time on the ice the first time he was called up to a Canucks game, it represented an important opportunity for him.

"As an organization and coaches, we'd like to get him in here," Tocchet told reporters ahead of Saturday's game. "The experience of traveling with the team, in a regular season mode, is huge for these guys.

"Bringing guys up for two, three games ... you just see the hunger of players when they come up here."

Rising B.C. hockey star Arshdeep Bains is seen in a file photo of him on the ice at age 4. (Submitted by Nilesh Patel)

Bains' coach at the Abbotsford Canucks, who plays in the lower-level American Hockey League, said Bains is a "very intelligent" hockey player with a promising career ahead of him.

"He's a guy that plays every situation for us," said head coach Jeremy Colliton. "He's our top scorer, and so he's put himself in that conversation and he's just got to keep getting better.

"He's been very committed, and you can see the improvement week-to-week, month-to-month. So it's a great example to our guys [that] you don't have to be drafted — you don't have to be highly touted — if you're willing to work."

For Patel, the significance of Bains' latest advancement is hard to understate for a growing number of South Asian hockey fans in the region. The filmmaker said the community's hockey fandom has grown since 1989, when Robin Bawa became the NHL's first South Asian player.

"Without a doubt, Arsh signing with the Canucks, growing up here, is significant," Patel said. "It directly relates to an interest in hockey that grew amongst South Asians, specifically the Punjabi Surrey community.

"This moment ... mentally breaks open barriers in any field you might not see yourself represented in."