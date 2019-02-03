Arrests made in connection with death of B.C. professor in Colombia

Authorities in Colombia have made arrests in connection with the death of Simon Fraser University professor Ramazan Gencay.

Gencay was last seen at a salsa club in Medellin Dec 6. Later that month, his wife, Carol Gencay, confirmed he had died.

"You may already know that he suffered an untimely death in Medellin, Colombia," Gencay wrote on Facebook on Dec. 27. "I will be in touch with celebration of life details."

According to a statement from Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Stefano Maron, Colombian authorities have made arrests connected to Gencay's death.

Maron said consular services are being provided to the family. No further information will be provided, Maron said, citing privacy laws.

Authorities have not described the charges or said how many people have been arrested.

With files from The Canadian Press