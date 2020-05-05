RCMP arrest 2 teens after flare was set off inside store

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., have arrested two teens in connection with a shoplifting incident inside a convenience store that left the store clerk traumatized late Saturday.

Police and fire crews were called to the Circle K on Departure Bay Road just after 9 p.m. PT after an employee working alone reported two young males had set off a flare as they left the store with shoplifted items.

"The clerk was quite obviously shaken up by that, and our victims' services is supporting him," Const. Gary O'Brien said.

The alleged incident caused thousands of dollars in damage to the building and destroyed merchandise, police said.

The interior of the Circle K store on Departure Bay Road in Nanaimo, B.C., showing the extent of damage caused by the flare. (Nanaimo RCMP)

O'Brien said the first teen was arrested Sunday and the second was arrested just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Both are facing charges, including mischief endangering life.