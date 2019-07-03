3 people charged after obstructing conservation officers searching for bear family

Three people in Coquitlam, B.C., have been arrested and charged for allegedly obstructing a conservation officer who had been called to a search for a family of bears.

Police were called around 6 p.m. PT Tuesday evening to the Chineside neighbourhood of Coquitlam, after a report of a bear sighting.

When conservation officers arrived they were confronted by several people.

"The three residents were actively interfering with the officers and would not comply with numerous commands," said conservation officer Todd Hunter.

As a result, the three were arrested with the assistance of Coquitlam RCMP.

Interfering with the capture of a bear is an offence against the B.C. Wildlife Act, Hunter said.

Conservation officers located the mother and two cubs a short time later.

"The family of bears were euthanized as they were heavily habituated and food conditioned to the area," said Hunter.

Six bears have been destroyed in Coquitlam so far this month for the same reasons.

A week ago, a woman and her baby were trapped inside their home when a young bear broke in through the back deck and ransacked the house for food.

All hot food and any type of cooking or grilling has been banned in Coquitlam's Mundy Park in an effort to deter hungry bears roaming through the park.