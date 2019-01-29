Arrest made in Vancouver's 2nd homicide of the year

Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a South Vancouver man on the weekend.

Alvaro Julio Roche-Garcia, 58, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, police said in a statement.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting near Fraser and East 51st Avenue.

Officers found 68-year-old Zenen Cepeda Silva suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said in a previous statement that the shooting appeared to be targeted. It was the city's second homicide of the year.