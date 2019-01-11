Arrest made in Chilliwack double stabbing

A 40-year-old Ridge Meadows man has been arrested in a Chilliwack double stabbing that left two people in hospital.

According to Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP, the suspect was breaking into a home in the 45300-block of Hodgins Avenue sometime before midnight when the stabbings occurred.

The two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in a townhouse unit in the 45300 block of Hodgins Avenue in Chilliwack, B.C. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

Mulitple police jurisdictions helped track the suspect to the Jones Lake area, where he was arrested by Hope RCMP.

One victim was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and the other to Chilliwack General Hospital, where police appeared to be guarding the entrance to the emergency department.