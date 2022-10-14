Arrest made following theft of election signs in Osoyoos

RCMP say a man has been arrested following the theft of election signs in Osoyoos, B.C.

The arrest comes after video emerged on social media showing a man removing an election sign for mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora of Osoyoos First, a political slate of rookie candidates looking to win a majority of council seats.

In the video, a man is seen pulling a campaign sign out of the ground on a residential street and throwing it in the back of a vehicle.

The video was posted to Facebook this week by Osoyoos First, who say the incident took place Tuesday on Spartan Drive and 92nd Avenue.

RCMP say a man has been arrested as they investigate allegations of the theft of election signs. A report has not yet been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service because steps in the investigation need to be taken.

Incumbent mayoral candidate Sue McKortoff confirmed to CBC that the man in the video is related to someone on her election campaign.

She says she had no knowledge of what took place and was horrified when she saw the video.

"Timing, of course, is involved but this was totally wrong and I don't condone it at any time," she said.

When asked to comment, the suspect's wife referred CBC to a statement made to a local newspaper in which he claimed he acted impulsively and he was not aware of election laws.

Sikora wrote in a statement that the incident highlights the need for change in the Okanagan town.

"Change is always met with peak resistance when it is needed the most," he wrote.

Sikora is the only candidate running against McKortoff.

Osoyoos First has three candidates running for seats on town council.

Early in the election campaign, it was revealed Sikora had donated approximately $23,000 to the Freedom Convoy movement — the fifth largest Canadian donation.

Sikora said he doesn't hide or apologize for his donation and explained he did it "in the early stages of the movement" as a way of "pushing back against what I felt was harmful government overreach."