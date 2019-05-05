Around 40 people displaced after North Vancouver apartment fire

Around 40 people have been displaced from their homes Sunday morning after a fire in a North Vancouver apartment building.

Firefighters said they received a report of a fire around 5 a.m. at a building along St. Andrews Avenue near Lions Gate Hospital. Around 30 firefighters from the district and the city of North Vancouver responded.

North Vancouver City Fire Department Chief Dan Pistilli said it started on the balcony of a third floor unit, and was difficult to fight because it spread to the attic, above the building's sprinkler system.

"Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames showing from a balcony area, which had extended into the roof," he said.

"Crews did a quick exterior knock down, and then we reverted to do an interior attack so we were actually inside the building stopping it from extending."

Pistilli said two units suffered heavy fire damage, and all three floors of the building suffered water damage.

No one was injured in the fire, but Pistilli said residents could be displaced for months because of the damage.

Fire investigators will be on the scene later today.