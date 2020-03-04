Trial set for prolific offender charged in Kelowna police chase that ended in 4-car collision

A Kelowna resident will face trial by judge-alone this fall in connection with a police chase that ended in a four-car collision last September just hours after he was released from jail.

In February, John Michael Aronson was formally charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and breach of probation.

He remains in custody and in a wheelchair because of injuries sustained during the collision.

Investigators allege Aronson got behind the wheel on Sept. 2, 2019, while he was prohibited from driving.

When officers attempted to pull his car over, Aronson allegedly led them on a high-speed chase across Kelowna's Bennett Bridge and down Highway 97, reportedly crossing into oncoming traffic before colliding with three other vehicles near Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

Accused had just finished pleading guilty to earlier 'rampage'

Only hours earlier, Aronson had stood in a Kelowna courtroom to plead guilty to a crime the presiding judge had described as "a rampage."

RCMP Emergency Response Team members gather in a parking lot after Arsonson was shot in January 2019. (Shawn Worsfold)

The plea stemmed from a road rage incident Jan. 22, 2019, in which Aronson bear-sprayed another driver. The following day, RCMP tried to arrest the 31-year-old, sparking a dangerous high-speed chase through downtown Kelowna.

After running red lights, with speeds sometimes reaching 100 kilometres an hour, the pursuit ended near Kelowna's popular Orchard Park Mall.

Dozens of police officers and the RCMP Emergency Response Team surrounded the area guns drawn. The high-profile, high-risk public standoff and takedown only ended after police dogs attacked, and RCMP shot Aronson — twice.

He was hospitalized and needed more than 140 stitches for his wounds.

Following the incident, the 22 count indictment against Aronson was reduced to six charges in exchange for his guilty plea and he was sentenced to time served and released.

Among the conditions of his two year probation — a prohibition from driving.

A search of Aronson's court file shows more than 30 criminal convictions, stretching back to 2006, including driving while prohibited, multiple assaults and resisting arrest.