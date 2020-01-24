Vacant historic B.C. theatre to re-open as multi-use venue

A historic theatre in the Kootenays that closed its doors 20 years ago is about to get a facelift, and a new life as a multi-use venue.

After regularly passing by the shuttered Armond Theatre in downtown Cranbook and watching it slowly deteriorate since it closed in 2000, Ferdy Belland and his friends decided to purchase it.

"There's a great need here in Cranbrook for more venues which can handle attendees in the 200 to 400 range," he told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

"Now we've got a four-phase project on our hands."

Phase one was purchasing the building. Phase two is going to be the toughest part of the process, according to Belland, because they'll have to deal with hazardous materials like asbestos and address structural issues in the nearly 70-year-old building.

Once those concerns have been addressed, Belland and his partners Spencer Kerr and Casey Wright are planning some major renovations to the theatre.

Their vision is to mimic the original art deco interior, with a copper ceiling, wooden wainscotting, wall sconces, velvet drapes and a hardwood dance floor. Belland estimates the project will cost about $1.2 million.

All three of them have construction experience; Belland has worked in construction for more than 20 years, Wright owns a local roofing company and Kerr is a journeyman plumber, so they feel fit for the task.

As for running a theatre, Belland's 30 years of involvement in the Cranbrook arts scene, including concert promotion with a local promoter, makes him confident it will work out.

Belland hopes to have the theatre up and running for July 1, 2021, but because he is familiar with the way construction projects often work out, he's not rigid with the completion date.

"As anybody knows, taking on projects like this, things flex and the schedule goes into flux," he said.

Once it's done, he wants it to be open for use as a venue for dance recitals, concerts, lectures, film screenings and more.