Aritzia CEO Brian Hill steps down after leading retailer for 38 years
Brian Hill, who founded the company with his family in 1984, will stay on as executive chair of the board
Aritzia Inc. says founder and chief executive Brian Hill is stepping down from the role after leading the clothing retailer for 38 years.
The Vancouver-based company, which went public in 2016, says president and chief operating officer Jennifer Wong will step into the CEO role, while Hill will stay on as executive chair of the board.
Hill and his family founded Aritzia in 1984, while Wong started at the company in 1987 as a part-time sales associate.
The change in leadership comes as the company continues its expansion plans into the U.S., which helped boost its net revenue growth in its last quarter by 66.1 per cent from a year earlier.
Aritzia says net revenue in its fourth quarter came in at $444.3 million, up from $267.5 million for the same quarter last year.
Net income was reported as $34.2 million, up 113 per cent from the $16.1 million a year earlier.
'Outstanding performance in the U.S.'
Irene Nattel of RBC Dominion Securities said in a note to clients that the results were strong and better than expected with an "outstanding performance in the U.S. where the brand continues to build momentum.''
"Performance of ATZ prior to, during and through yet another wave of COVID reinforces our views around the strength,
sustainability and upside potential of the company's unique business model,'' she said.
Nattel added that despite Hill's departure as CEO, "importantly'' he has no "immediate'' plans to change current ownership levels, while Wong is well-known to investors.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?