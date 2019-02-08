Only clear bags allowed at Ariana Grande's Vancouver show
Rogers Arena says fans will only be permitted one bag at Saturday's concert
Fans of pop star Ariana Grande will have to find completely see-through bags to carry their belongings to her show in Vancouver this weekend.
Rogers Arena has posted a notice saying that only 100 per cent clear bags will be admitted to Saturday's concert.
Fans can each carry just one bag, and it must be made of transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC. One-gallon (four-litre) re-sealable freezer bags are acceptable. No bags larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches will be permitted.
Two years ago, 23 people were killed by a suicide bomber as fans were leaving Grande's concert in Manchester, U.K.
