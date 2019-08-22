Arctic front brings cooler temperatures to northwest B.C.
Rain and cold temperatures leads to downturn in fire activity
The BC Wildfire service says an Arctic cold front is pushing rain and colder temperatures to northwestern B.C. and causing a downturn in fire activity.
The change in weather means relief for fire ravaged areas.
The evacuation alert and order that was in place for the southwest Tagish Lake fire, which was caused by lightning in early July, has been rescinded, fire officials say.
Crews had set up remote cameras and installed sprinklers to help protect cabins in the area.
The fire is still being monitored even as cold wet weather moves in.
However, firefighters are demobilizing equipment and large-scale sprinklers due to the decrease in fire activity.
Another significant wildfire, the Barrington River fire, which covers 4,600 hectares, is still burning about 25 kilometres from a fishing camp at Tahltan Lake.
The BC Wildfire service says crews are keeping an eye on that blaze and assessing whether or not to demobilize sprinklers set up for protection from the fire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.