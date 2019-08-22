The BC Wildfire service says an Arctic cold front is pushing rain and colder temperatures to northwestern B.C. and causing a downturn in fire activity.

The change in weather means relief for fire ravaged areas.

The evacuation alert and order that was in place for the southwest Tagish Lake fire, which was caused by lightning in early July, has been rescinded, fire officials say.

Crews had set up remote cameras and installed sprinklers to help protect cabins in the area.

The fire is still being monitored even as cold wet weather moves in.

However, firefighters are demobilizing equipment and large-scale sprinklers due to the decrease in fire activity.

Another significant wildfire, the Barrington River fire, which covers 4,600 hectares, is still burning about 25 kilometres from a fishing camp at Tahltan Lake.

The BC Wildfire service says crews are keeping an eye on that blaze and assessing whether or not to demobilize sprinklers set up for protection from the fire.