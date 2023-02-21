Get ready: Arctic blast bringing cold and snow to B.C.

A Pacific frontal system quickly descending across British Columbia will bring frigid temperatures to the province beginning Tuesday evening, with snow expected in many southern areas of the province.

"For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain five to 15 degrees below seasonal through the end of the week, said Wagstaffe.

Environment Canada issued a number of snowfall and winter storm warnings, including in the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon and Similkameen regions.

Winds will pick up Tuesday evening in southern parts of Howe Sound, with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour expected along coastal valleys and inlets through Thursday morning.

Highway and road warnings

Ten centimetres of snow have already fallen in the Allison Pass area, with periods of heavy snow continuing through Tuesday afternoon before tapering off to flurries by the evening.

With snow possibly persisting into Wednesday and more winter weather on the way for the weekend, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation is urging drivers to be ready for snowy and slushy conditions on Metro Vancouver roads.

"The ministry's snow and ice technicians will keep an eye on conditions at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges and will mobilize if there is accumulation on bridge cables," according to a statement from the ministry.

Drivers are also reminded to avoid unnecessary travel during this period and to prepare for delays and longer commute times.

The return of milder air next weekend will likely come with significant snow for the South Coast before changing over to rain early next week, according to Wagstaffe.

"Confidence in how much [snow] and timing will grow as we get closer to Saturday, but one thing is for sure — do not take the snow tires off yet," she said.

Meanwhile, extreme cold warnings have been issued for parts of northern B.C., Yoho-Kootenay Park and Elk Lake region, with wind chill values expected to dip to near –40 C.

Heavy snowfall has already impacted mail and transit service in Prince George.