Arborist dies on the job at North Vancouver park worksite

North Vancouver police and WorkSafeBC are investigating the death of an arborist who died while working in Princess Park in North Vancouver.

Police say a man in his 30s died in a workplace accident just before noon on Sept. 30. The scene was secured as part of the investigation.

North Vancouver RCMP will not disclose the employer. They say criminality has not been ruled out.

The District of North Vancouver says Princess Park is open to the public.

Police said they are working with WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners service to investigate the accident.

In a statement, WorkSafeBC said it has launched an investigation "to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors so that similar incidents can be prevented."

North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little also issued a statement expressing his condolences and said the man was "performing important, essential work" in the community.

"Everyone deserves to return home safely at the end of the work day, but tragically, that wasn't the case for this person," said Little.

Little says he reached out to the company's owners to offer his sympathies and support.

Few other details have been made available as the RCMP and WorksafeBC say the investigation is ongoing.