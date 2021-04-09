B.C. records 1,262 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 1,262 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix, B.C.'s health minister, said there are currenlty 9,574 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 332 people are in hospital, with 102 in intensive care. Hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up from last Thursday, when 296 were in hospital, 79 of whom were in intensive care.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,495.

Public health is actively monitoring 15,673 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

So far, 1,025,019 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 87,606 of those being second doses.

There are currently 4,111 cases of COVID-19 that are confirmed variants of concern in B.C. Of the total cases, 105 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 3,082 cases of the B117 variant first detected in the U.K., 974 cases of the P1 variant (Brazil) and 55 cases of the B1351 variant (South Africa).

As cases rise, particularly those involving variants of concern, B.C.'s vaccination strategy is under scrutiny.

Registration for the province's vaccination program is currently open to people over 65 and Indigenous persons over 18.

But some experts have suggested switching from an aged-based vaccination model to one where younger people — particularly essential workers — are prioritized.

"I think we've put our eggs in the vaccination basket, but vaccinations won't be fast enough to prevent the variant wave that we're in right now from being a huge challenge," said Prof. Caroline Colijn, the Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematics for Evolution, Infection and Public Health at Simon Fraser University.

Others say Canada is doing better than average with vaccination — given vaccination supply issues, with no domestic manufacturing capacity.