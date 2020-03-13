B.C. health officials provide daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in B.C. on Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,291 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C., and 43 people have died. A total of 138 people are in hospital, including 66 in intensive care.

The province announced Wednesday that every traveller returning to B.C. from outside of Canada in coming weeks will now be required to present a formal self-isolation plan to provincial and federal authorities before being allowed to pass customs.

If the traveller does not have a plan, the province will prepare a "quarantine site" for passengers until they come up with an alternative plan.

The province also announced Wednesday that all provincial parks will be closed effective immediately.

The timing of the decision is notable with a long weekend ahead and sunny weather forecast for much of the province. An existing ban on camping in provincial parks was also extended until May 31.

