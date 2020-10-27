Dozens displaced by large apartment fire in Penticton

An early morning fire at a three-story apartment complex in Penticton, B.C., has destroyed much of the building's third floor and roof, displacing dozens of residents.

Firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m. to find the 36-unit building at 427 Elm Avenue 'heavily involved,' according to Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

"The fire was on the exterior of the building and was lapping up to the third floor and into the apartments through the balconies," Watkinson said.

"It got into the roof structure and tore across the roof."

Heavy winds contributed to the fire's spread, according to Watkinson.

"This apartment complex faces Skaha Lake and the wind was pushing it hard into the building and it carried it into the roof very quickly," he said.

Fire crews are working to account for all the residents of the 36-unit apartment complex that was partially destroyed in the early morning fire. (Mike Biden / Penticton Fire Department)

The fire department is working to account for all of the residents, according to Watkinson.

"A number of properties are not 12 months a year —they are vacation homes. So we are still working through the data of who is missing and who is just away," he said.

Fire crews are waiting on structural engineers to assess the building so they can search the apartment complex and make sure all the occupants were able to get out of the building safely.

Fire crews were able to keep the blaze on one side of a fire wall in the apartment complex, according to Watkinson, who said the building was not completely destroyed.

Nearby hotels had to be temporarily evacuated during the fire, but guests have since been allowed to return.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.