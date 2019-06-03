Firefighters quickly knock down apartment fire in Vancouver's West End

Fire crews quickly knocked down a dramatic looking apartment fire in the West End Sunday, according to Vancouver's fire chief.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen billowing from a balcony late in the afternoon along English Bay's waterfront.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid said in a tweet that crews responded to a fire on the 15th floor of the building at Pacific Street and Jervis Street and were able to extinguish it without any injuries to firefighters or residents.

People who live in the building said it was evacuated due to the fire.

Reid says the cause of the blaze is under investigation.