Skip to Main Content
Firefighters quickly knock down apartment fire in Vancouver's West End
British Columbia·Breaking

Firefighters quickly knock down apartment fire in Vancouver's West End

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a 15th floor balcony.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a 15th floor balcony

CBC News ·
Fire officials say the fire broke out on the 15th floor of an apartment building on Pacific Street at Jervis Street on Sunday afternoon. (Dragana Hajdukovic )

Fire crews quickly knocked down a dramatic looking apartment fire in the West End Sunday, according to Vancouver's fire chief.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen billowing from a balcony late in the afternoon along English Bay's waterfront.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid said in a tweet that crews responded to a fire on the 15th floor of the building at Pacific Street and Jervis Street and were able to extinguish it without any injuries to firefighters or residents.

People who live in the building said it was evacuated due to the fire.

Reid says the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories