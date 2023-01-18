A B.C. Mountie's satirical website that mocked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indigenous issues and new immigrants coming to Canada caused upset within the RCMP and conflict among his coworkers, according to the head of the Trail detachment.

The controversial website was online last November and December and featured several videos showing RCMP officer Brent Lord dressed in multiple costumes giving theatrical speeches in what appeared to be satirical political commentary.

In an interview with CBC News, Lord's commanding officer Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said he had discussions with the officer before the website went online and reminded him about the risks of making public political statements as a member of the RCMP.

"As police officers, we have to remain impartial and also have to be inclusive and accept the laws from the government in power and go from there, " he said.

"You have to remind yourself that your personal views — if they're in conflict with what you do at work — you're free to say it, but it doesn't mean there's not going to be repercussions."

The Church of Trudeau website was online in November and early December before it was taken down. The officer who created the website has not responded to multiple requests for comment. (churchoftrudeau.org)

The website was up for about a week, according to Wicentowich, who said it contained videos discussing minority groups and women.

Website does not reflect the values of the RCMP

In four videos obtained by CBC, Lord did not identify himself as an RCMP officer.

Lord appeared in multiple costumes, sarcastically praising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and government funding announcements for First Nations and LGBTQ communities, as well as mocking the arrival of new immigrants to Canada.

Wicentowich said the views of the off-duty officer did not reflect the values of inclusivity and diversity that the Trail RCMP detachment tries to uphold.

"Staff members are very disappointed in the messaging coming out as it does not reflect who they are, and they do not support the messaging," he said.

"There's obviously some pain there, and we're working through this together as a group."

WATCH | B.C. Mountie's website mocks Trudeau and his government's policies:

B.C. RCMP officer's political website investigated Duration 1:03 The RCMP is investigating a Trail, B.C., Mountie for a website that mocks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and marginalized communities.

'Administrative options being considered'

In December, Lord was ordered to work from home while the RCMP reviewed the matter.

CBC News repeatedly reached out to Lord for comment, but he has not responded.

"The RCMP, upon learning of the website, acted quickly to have the discriminatory and offensive content taken down as well as address any internal conflict within the affected workplace," said B.C. senior media relations officer Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

"A fulsome review of the highly unprofessional offending materials was completed, and administrative options are being considered."

Lord has since taken a leave of absence, according to Wicentowich.