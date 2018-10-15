Coquitlam mayor says his name should not be on anti-SOGI election list

Lists of candidates and recommendations on who to vote for are floating around social media ahead of the municipal elections this Saturday, but the mayor of Coquitlam says his position is being misrepresented.

Some of those recent lists come from groups opposed to SOGI 123, B.C.'s sexual orientation and gender identity resource for schools.

Richard Stewart, who is seeking re-election as mayor of Coquitlam, is on the list put together by the Canadian Council for Faith and Family, but he insists he is pro-SOGI.

"I'm in support of it," he told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

"It does surprise me to be on the list."

Some of the candidates recommended by the Canadian Council for Faith and Family on Facebook. (Screenshot/Canadian Council for Faith and Family/Facebook)

Stewart said several of those listed were at the recent pro-SOGI rally in Coquitlam, as was he.

"It's frustrating for all of us to realize that our positions are being mischaracterized," he said.

He's heard that at least one of the other candidates listed has received hate messages as a result of being on the list.

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart is seeking re-election. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

'Weird' topic for a mayor

Stewart says his political work aligns with some of the messages of SOGI.

"One of the goals of SOGI is to try to minimize the stigma, trying to make young people feel more comfortable at school," he said.

"I have worked for years on mental health issues and acceptance issues."

Anti and pro-SOGI protesters faced off in front of the B.C. Legislature earlier this year. The curriculum is becoming a hot topic in this year's civic election. (CHEK )

But, at the same time, Stewart said he's surprised he's being roped into the SOGI debate at all.

"It's kind of weird to have a mayor to be talking about this because we have nothing to do whatsoever with curriculum — that's the school board," he said.

"It speaks perhaps to the larger issue of misinformation and the mischaracterization of candidates in what has become a pretty nasty election."

Stewart is not mentioned on either Culture Guard's or Chris McCay's list of candidates who are supposedly anti-SOGI.

Lists of candidates and recommendations on who to vote for are floating around social media ahead of the municipal elections this week but some candidates say their positions are being misrepresented. 8:08

With files from The Early Edition and Belle Puri.

Read more from CBC British Columbia