Anti-pipeline protesters shout at Trudeau during campaign event in Burnaby, B.C
Event comes ahead of byelection in which NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh hopes to win a seat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some people will choose the politics of anger, fear and division, but Liberals will stay focused on serving Canadians, bringing people together and building a better future.
He made the remarks after a small group of anti-pipeline protesters began shouting at him at a campaign event to support Richard T. Lee, the Liberal candidate in the Burnaby South byelection.
Trudeau joined Lee at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, where dozens of supporters cheered as Trudeau said he expects Lee to be a strong voice in Parliament for residents of Burnaby, B.C.
Lee is a former provincial legislator who replaced the Liberals' first candidate, Karen Wang, after she resigned following an online post mentioning the ethnicity of her opponent, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
Singh is seeking his first seat in Parliament in the byelection, scheduled for Feb. 25, and earlier today he attended the annual Chinese New Year parade in Vancouver.
A small group of demonstrators clad in yellow vests also greeted Trudeau outside the Burnaby event to protest his government's policies on immigration.
A few protesters outside of a Liberal party event in Burnaby. One of two stops, Prime Minister Trudeau is expected to be at today. <a href="https://t.co/yULTSr1qOI">pic.twitter.com/yULTSr1qOI</a>—@briarstewart
