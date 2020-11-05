Anti-masker removed from Tsawwassen ferry by police
BC Ferries said the woman has a history of disruptive behaviour and was causing a disturbance on board.
Delta police were called to the terminal late Wednesday morning for a woman causing a disturbance
BC Ferries says a woman refusing to wear a face mask while on board a ferry set to depart the Tsawwassen terminal Wednesday morning had to be removed from the ship.
"A customer with a history of disruptive behaviour was causing a disturbance on board," said BC Ferries spokeswoman Astrid Chang.
Delta police confirm they were called to the terminal at 11 a.m. and escorted the woman to another location in Delta without issue.
The incident caused the ferry to be delayed by about one hour.
Delta police and BC Ferries did not release any other details.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Ferries has introduced a policy that all passengers must wear non-medical masks or face coverings when at terminals and on board ferries except:
- When inside a vehicle.
- When consuming food or drinks, provided physical distancing is maintained.
- Children under two years of age.
- When a medical condition or disability inhibits the ability to wear a mask.
- Persons unable to place or remove a mask without assistance.
- BC Ferries employees working behind a physical barrier or within employee-only areas, provided physical distancing is maintained.
