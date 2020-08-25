Man whose confrontation with anti-gay street preachers ended in broken bones says he'd do it again

Justin Morissette was getting ready for a date — a barbecue on his fourth-floor apartment deck — when he became annoyed by a loud sidewalk demonstration.

He says a group of preachers were amplifying anti-gay rhetoric, blasting it in the rainbow-festooned Davie Street village.

So the 33-year-old Sportsnet 650 radio broadcaster confronted the preachers and ended up with a broken leg and became part of a criminal investigation into alleged aggravated assault and mischief.

Despite the pain, he says, he'd do it again.

Police say they were called to the scene about 8 p.m. and confirmed details of the confrontation near Davie and Thurlow streets in Vancouver's West End.

Justin Morissette, 33, is recovering from broken bones in his leg after confronting a group of street preachers in Vancouver's West End on Saturday. (Justin Morissette)

Witnesses said the preachers had become a common fixture off and on for weeks, and the city and police did little. As Morissette approached, he said he could see the faces of his neighbours and the effect this was having, especially on "older gay members of his community."

"Like hell, if I'm gonna let these hate-mongers come in and make my neighbours feel threatened and unsafe," he said.

He said he initially yelled that he does not pay $1,400-per-month to listen to this "garbage."

"I did not want this hate speech to be the sound track to our evening," he said, speaking to CBC from his hospital bed.

First Morissette yelled and swore. Then, he says, he tried to turn down the sound system and snatched away the microphone.

"It was really easy to take because I'm bigger and stronger than them," he said.

That's when, he says, one man jumped on his back and another put him in a wrestling lock from behind. Then, Morissette said, the man put a leg behind his and wrenched his body until leg bones "snapped."

Justin Morissette's leg is broken in two places and his knee is dislocated after a confrontation Aug. 22 near Davie and Thurlow streets in Vancouver's West End. (Justin Morissette)

"He resorted to the dirtiest tactics imaginable," said Morissette.

Morissette has two broken leg bones and a dislocated knee. A series of pins were inserted to stabilize his leg with an external metal rod. He will need surgery in about a week, after swelling and inflammation calms. He says he does not expect to be out of hospital for a few weeks at the least. Full recovery could take years and he says he may need a metal plate in his leg.

The men involved in the demonstration accused Morissette of attacking them and described their actions as defensive.

Dorre Love, in a YouTube video, said he was one of the preachers involved in the confrontation Aug. 22.

Moments of regret

"I was assaulted," Love said in the video. "A gentleman took my mic out of my hands and tried to get away with it."

That did happen, agreed Morissette, adding, "I did not attack anyone."

Morissette said that he felt compelled to act, out of the warmth he's felt from his community and his concerns about the uptick in hate crimes he's seen during the pandemic.

He admits during moments of intense pain, he's had moments of regret, but the outpouring of public support — including a GoFundMe campaign — has helped erase some of the self doubt.

Vancouver police have forwarded a report to Crown that, if approved, could result in charges of aggravated assault and mischief against two men. The men were allegedly preaching anti-gay chants in Vancouver's rainbow-festooned Davie vllage. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

At one point during his treatment, he said, the nurse who was helping with treatment "put his hand on my arm and said thank you for sticking up for us."

"At a moment when I was in intense pain, to hear something like that, moved me to tears," said Morissette.

"A stranger on Twitter reaching out to my DMs [direct messages] to tell me that they have a gay or trans or closeted son or daughter and that what I did means the world to them. That always reaffirms to me that I did the right thing," he said.

The night of the injury he tweeted about what happened.

"I stood up to anti-gay evangelical bullies in the West End this evening, and they purposely broke my leg for the trouble," Morissette wrote in a Twitter post late Saturday evening.

"I don't know why I did this. It felt like the right thing to do and no one else would. I'm going to have metal plates in my leg for the rest of my life."

As for the date, he's hoping the woman gives him another shot, after the initial night went so sideways.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Aaron Roed said police have forwarded a charge package to Crown for approval.

If approved, two suspects will face charges of aggravated assault and mischief.

The pair have been released on the condition they not contact each other or Morissette and stay out of an area of the West End between Comox Street to the north, Burrard Street to the east, Denman Street to the west and Beach Avenue to the south, including English Bay and Sunset beaches.

Police says hate crime investigators will be looking into the incident.