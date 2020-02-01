Elementary school on Vancouver Island marred by anti-francophone graffiti
'It is certainly an isolated incident,' says Michel St-Amant, director of B.C.'s Francophone school board
When parents dropped their kids at the Au-coeur-de-l'île elementary school in Comox, B.C., on Vancouver Island Thursday morning, they were shocked to find anti-francophone messages painted on its walls and sidewalks.
Valmont Vaillant, whose grandchild attends the school, was baffled.
"Incredible, who would dare to do that? What's the reason?" Vaillant said.
Dominique Brose, the president of the parents association, said parents "are very sad."
"[However] they believe that this act does not represent the general feeling that the people of the Comox Valley have towards Francophones", she said in a press release.
Michel St-Amant, the director of the Francophone school board of British Columbia (Conseil scolaire francophone), agrees.
"It is certainly an isolated incident," St-Amant said.
Still, he says the act of vandalism is "disturbing" and "hard to comprehend," especially since these messages targeted young people, "who are so focused on opening up to the world."
St-Amant says he sees the incident as an opportunity to learn.
"We need to take advantage of it and familiarize our children with what is going on around the world", he said.
"Even us, as Francophones, have work to do to make people understand that [French] is an added value."
Reaction from elected officials
Adrian Dix, the minister responsible for francophone affairs in B.C., and Rob Fleming, B.C.'s minister of education, issued a statement condemning the incident.
"Francophones and francophiles contribute significantly to our province's history, economic growth and cultural diversity," it read in part.
"That is why schools in B.C. must be free of discrimination, bullying, harassment, intimidation and violence."
Mélanie Joly, the federal Minister of Official Languages, took to social media to condemn the graffiti and offered her thoughts to the students at the school, saying such an incident has "no place here."
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole turned to Facebook to call the incident "shameful."
The president of the Federation of Francophone and Acadian Communities (FCFA), Jean Johnson, said he was "shocked by this deplorable gesture."
Support for the community
The Francophone school board says it is prepared to support the students, the community and the school staff.
St-Amant confirmed that the school Au-coeur-de-l'Île had surveillance cameras, and that the footage was given to RCMP.
Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact the police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.