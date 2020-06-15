Police moved in early Monday to end an anti-racism protest blocking two viaducts in Vancouver, telling the small group of peaceful demonstrators to leave the roads or face arrest.

Officers with the Vancouver Police Department could be heard over a loudspeaker, loud enough to wake residents in nearby highrises, asking the group three times to leave the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts. The roads had been blocked since Saturday.

Several dozen protesters slowly walked off the viaducts over the course of an hour, chanting "Black lives matter" as police followed close behind. At least two people were arrested, though the reason for their arrests was not immediately clear to reporters.

The viaducts were mostly clear by 7:30 a.m. PT, though the demonstration continued east down Union Street. Officers removed wooden pallets blocking the street as the group moved east along the viaducts from their western ends.

The peaceful protest would have entered its third full day Monday.

The group has declined to comment to CBC News except to say that the protest is peaceful and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, as well as the movement to defund police forces in favour of alternative public safety tactics.

Vancouver police said Sunday the nature of the protest hadn't changed since it began.

WATCH: Vancouver police could be heard warning protesters to leave the viaducts early Monday:

Vancouver police moved in early Monday to end a days-long anti-racism protest on the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts, warning demonstrators to leave the road or face arrest. 0:20

The area around the viaducts is historically significant to the city's Black community. The area, centred between Prior and Union and Main and Jackson streets, was known as Hogan's Alley.

It was a cultural hub for Vancouver's Black community starting in the 1920s, anchored by local businesses and the African Methodist Episcopal Fountain Chapel. The neighbourhood's buildings were torn down in the late 1960s for the development of an interurban freeway. The freeway plans were later dropped, but not until after the construction of the viaducts.

Vancouver police followed protesters as they move off the viaducts and down Union Street on Monday, warning demonstrators they would be arrested if they did not leave the roadway. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

The protest is the latest in a series of country-wide demonstrations against police brutality.

More than 100 people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Saturday demanding justice for Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman from B.C. who was shot and killed by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a "wellness check."

Thousands have also demonstrated in other Canadian cities, including Victoria, Toronto, and Montreal.

Protests against racism and police violence have spread across the world following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.