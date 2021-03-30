Police investigate 2 alleged anti-Asian attacks in Lower Mainland

Police are investigating two attacks on Asian people in the Lower Mainland over the past four days.

In the first incident, which occurred Saturday evening on UBC's Vancouver campus, an Asian woman was allegedly assaulted as she was taking out her garbage.

In the second, which occurred Monday in Richmond, police say a suspect was arrested after an alleged assault involving anti-Asian racial slurs.

The two assaults come less than two weeks after six Asian women were killed by a gunman in Atlanta, Georgia, which sparked rallies Sunday in cities across Canada and the U.S. to protest the rise in anti-Asian crimes.

Richmond incident partly caught on video

Monday's incident in Richmond was the subject of posts on social media that claim a Steveston coffee shop employee who asked a couple to maintain social distance from other customers had a coffee thrown on her, followed by the slur, "f--- you Chinese."

Richmond RCMP say the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. and a suspect was arrested, but no other information is being released while the investigation is ongoing.

In a video that purportedly captures the end of the incident, a man and woman are seen getting into a BMW in the 3900-block of Moncton Street.

WATCH | Man makes racist comments in Richmond, B.C.:

Alleged racist attack in Richmond CBC News BC 0:21 A man can be heard hurling anti-Asian slurs in a video taken at the location where police say one person was arrested for assault. 0:21

Twice the man says "f---ing Chinese" toward the person shooting the video before he climbs into the driver's seat and shuts the door.

He then gets back out of the car and says "coronavirus is you" to the person taking the video.

In a statement, Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said racism has no place in the community.

"I want to reassure the public that any investigation with potential hate motivated undertones will be given our full attention and oversight," he said.

CBC has not independently verified the video.

Racial slur, unprovoked attack at UBC

At UBC, police are searching for suspect in an unprovoked assault on an Asian woman on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. on the university campus.

Investigators said she had been taking out the garbage in the alley in the 5700 block of University Boulevard, which is a busy area with a several businesses and a bus loop nearby when an unknown man approached her.

Const. Christina Martin said the man used an anti-Asian racial term and then punched her in the head and stomach before running away.

Police say the victim then hid and called 911.

She was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators describe the suspect as a tall man with a medium build, who was wearing a hoodie, sweat pants, runners and a dark face mask.

UBC President Santa Ono acknowledged the incident in a tweet.

Statement from <a href="https://twitter.com/ubcprez?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ubcprez</a>: I was horrified to hear of the reported racist and misogynistic attack in the neighbourhood adjacent to UBC. [<a href="https://t.co/vpHmoULvgH">https://t.co/vpHmoULvgH</a>] RCMP are investigating. I know that this will be unsettling for our community. 1/3 <a href="https://t.co/MQx2X2bJ0q">pic.twitter.com/MQx2X2bJ0q</a> —@ubcnews

He reminded students and staff that counselling resources and services are available at the university.