Another man dead as Kamloops drug war continues

Police in Kamloops, B.C., say a recent shooting death is related to a local drug war fuelled by the opioid crisis that has left a trail of deaths and arrests in the past few months.

"It is not safe to be a drug trafficker in Kamloops right now," RCMP said in a written statement. "The group who is supplying your drugs today may be the same ones who will kill you tomorrow."

Police say they responded to a shooting most recently at a North Shore residence last Friday, Feb. 15. They say one victim, Jason Glover, died from his injuries. They won't comment on the injuries of a second victim from that incident.

Police say the day before they responded to a robbery, forcible confinement and kidnapping case also related to the local drug trade that ended with a "tactical operation" in nearby Kelowna. Justin Daniels was arrested and charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement, according to RCMP.

And on Jan. 23 of this year, Rex Gill and Cody Mathieu were shot dead at local hotels, according to police.

RCMP say these deaths are also related to the drug war, although they say Mathieu's death appears to be a case of mistaken identify.

RCMP say the month before, in December 2018, they concluded an investigation into a home invasion from January of that year by executing a search warrant at a local business.

Cameron Cole was arrested and charged with several firearms and explosives offences, and Charles Patrick was arrested and charged with firearm, weapon and property offences.

Police also say the death of Troy Gold, originally identified as a person missing since Oct. 3, 2018, has now been classified as murder. Police say the investigation is ongoing, but add Gold participated in the local drug trade.

"We are in the middle of an opioid crisis which is largely caused and fuelled by organized crime," RCMP said in the statement.

RCMP say they are "aggressively" working on the investigations, in partnership with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

"While we cannot say there is no risk to the general public, we can say that each of the incidents appear to be targeted," RCMP said.