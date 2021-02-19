Another coyote attack on jogger reported in Stanley Park, conservation officers say

Conservation Officers are reporting another person bitten by a coyote in Stanley Park and ask people to avoid the area where the attack occurred.

In a statement on Facebook, the Conservation Officer Service said a man was bitten at approximately 7 p.m. PT Wednesday evening while jogging along the seawall, southeast of the Lions Gate Bridge.

The man was bitten on the right calf, the conservation service said, and was treated at hospital. Conservation officers arrived on the scene but could not find the coyote.

The conservation service said they will have an "enhanced" presence in Stanley Park Thursday to respond to any reports.

For now, the message is to stay away.

"If you are jogging along the seawall, there is a risk you may encounter an aggressive coyote," the statement read.

The Vancouver Park Board said on Twitter its rangers will be in the park to educate the public about coyote safety.

An estimated dozen coyotes live in Stanley Park and conservation officers have warned that they can become aggressive and bold if they are fed by humans.

Numerous instances of aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park were recorded last month especially near the Brockton Oval area.

Conservation officers reported they had captured and killed two coyotes in the park in late January.