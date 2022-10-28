Another atmospheric river to bring heavy rain and wind to B.C.'s south coast

British Columbia's south coast is in for yet another round of heavy rain and strong winds as another atmospheric river moves over the south coast.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands starting Thursday night, with the possibility 30 to 70 millimetres through Friday, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Winds could range from 40 to 60 km/h, while Victoria may see gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Models show 40 to 50 millimetres of rain is forecast through Saturday in Comox on Vancouver Island and in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, which are both still ranked at drought Level 5, the most severe rating on the province's drought scale.

Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says this next stretch of weather will be similar to one last week that brought several days of heavy rain over B.C.'s central and south coasts.

"Atmospheric rivers are certainly not a new phenomenon, but they do transport lots of water vapour to the Pacific Northwest," Lee said.

"They will vary in intensity, duration and impact. So in other words, not every atmospheric river event is comparable to the one of November 2021."

In response, the City of Vancouver is opening a handful of shelter spaces and a warming centre, which will remain open until Monday.

Please share: Additional shelter spaces and a warming centre are available tonight through Monday, November 7, due to an Extreme Weather Alert.<br><br>Details ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/FAE8KUnkZo">pic.twitter.com/FAE8KUnkZo</a> —@CityofVancouver

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for much of B.C.'s Interior and Northern regions as an atmospheric river is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow in some places.

Flurries are expected to hit around noon on Thursday, lasting until Friday morning. As temperatures warm on Friday, that snow will likely become rainfall.