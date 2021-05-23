Another 7 activists arrested on Vancouver Island over old-growth logging blockades

More activists were arrested on Southern Vancouver Island on Saturday, including a prominent environmentalist, as RCMP continue to enforce a court order to allow logging in the area.

This week B.C. RCMP began enforcing a court injunction that orders the removal of blockades set up to protest the logging of certain parts of a 595-square-kilometre area near Port Renfrew. Surrey-based company Teal-Jones Group has tenure of the area, which is about two hours east of Victoria.

The activists, some of whom have chained themselves in place, say they're protesting the logging of B.C.'s last remaining old-growth forests.

According to RCMP, as of May 21 officers have made 27 arrests, with at least 21 of those for alleged breaches of the injunction.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said on Saturday officers arrested five more people at the Waterfall camp, as well as two other people in a platform suspended from trees near the Hatten area.

Activists crossed a police tape barrier at the Caycuse blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed on Southern Vancouver Island on Saturday May 22, 2021. (CHEK News)

There are currently six main camps, and all are affiliated with the Rainforest Flying Squad. Five of them have been termed "blockades," while one — the Walbran Camp — was set up to observe logging activity.

All of the main camps and blockades lie in valley bottoms on narrow dirt logging roads.

I have just been released from jail after being arrested blocking old growth logging at Fairy Creek Headwaters. Thanks to all for all the kind messages and support. Please support <a href="https://twitter.com/SaveFairyCreek?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaveFairyCreek</a> and join them if you can. Every person and everyday matters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> —@Tzeporah

Among those arrested was Tzeporah Berman, director of the environmental organization Stand.earth, who was also arrested for participating in logging protests 30 years ago on Vancouver Island.

"I can't believe that almost 30 years after massive protests in Clayoquot, we have to do this again," she said in a written statement.

"But now, there is so little old growth left standing and the government has so far broken its promise to protect what's left."

Protesters breached the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCRCMP</a> exclusion zone leading into the Fairy Creek watershed, at 1 pm Saturday. Crowd then sat in the logging road to protest logging of old growth forest. No arrests were made while <a href="https://twitter.com/CHEK_News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CHEK_News</a> was on scene, officers were hugely outnumbered. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fairycreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fairycreek</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Wg9oHJfGp">pic.twitter.com/2Wg9oHJfGp</a> —@SkyeRyanCHEK

Police say no one who crossed police tape at the Caycuse blockade on Saturday, therefore violating the injunction, was arrested.

About 100 people arrived at that camp at around noon on Saturday. Police say some of the group were sitting on the road, blocking anyone from going in and out.

Also on Saturday, forestry workers and their families gathered along a road along Cowichan Lake to show their support for Teal-Jones and the Mounties working to enforce the court order.