Annual Women's Memorial March moves through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Hundreds of people gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Friday afternoon for the annual Women's Memorial March for murdered and missing women and girls.

"We've been stripped of so much," said Carol Martin, a longtime advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Hundreds of people descended on the Downtown Eastside to honour the lives of missing and murdered women. ( MAGGIE MACPHERSON)

"We've been stripped of our family, our identity, the very land from under us."

Indigenous women and girls are nearly three times more likely to experience domestic violence, murder, or other violent crimes than non-Indigenous women, according to information from the province.

"The march honours the beloved daughters, sisters, mothers, aunties and friends whose lives were stolen by violence," said a statement from Premier John Horgan and other members of the B.C. government.

The 29th annual Women's Memorial March took place in the Downtown Eastside Friday. (MAGGIE MACPHERSON/CBC News)

"It is also a tribute to the strength and determination of those, led by Indigenous women, elders, families and community members, who have been powerful activists to end violence against Indigenous women and girls. It is these grassroots advocates who have been first in line to hold authorities to account in the fight for justice to keep women and girls safe."

Annual women's memorial march now moving north on Hastings. Thousands here filling the city block as far as I can see <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MMIWG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MMIWG</a> <a href="https://t.co/i9cRV1h8TW">pic.twitter.com/i9cRV1h8TW</a> —@pieglue

As the march moves through the Downtown Eastside, there are several stops to acknowledge where women and girls were last seen or murdered.