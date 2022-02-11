Anniversary of tugboat Ingenika tragedy marked by calls for accountability

Judy Carlick-Pearson will head to the shore near her North Coast home today and throw a bouquet of flowers into the frigid waters, in memory of her husband.

Troy Pearson and Charley Cragg were killed when the tugboat MV Ingenika sank in stormy seas a year ago in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2021.

Carlick-Pearson is still mourning the loss and still searching for answers.

"There's just too much trauma that's happened," she said. "It's really hard to get a reset, especially now since there's no accountability. There's really no one held responsible yet."

Transport Canada and the RCMP have been investigating since the Ingenika was reported missing just before midnight, Feb. 10, 2021.

The RCMP vessel Inkster stationed in Hartley Bay was called into action at around 12:40 a.m. PT after an emergency beacon was detected from the vessel in the Gardner Canal.

The tugboat had departed Kitimat, towing a heavy barge filled with supplies destined for nearby Rio Tinto mining operations, despite a weather forecast of gale force winds and windchill temperatures plunging to –30 C.

Carlick-Pearson claims her husband refused to crew the vessel earlier in the day but left port after a call from tug company managers.

Transport Canada has yet to release a report or recommendations in its investigation into the tragedy.

'Nothing's changed a year later'

Maritime unions say the tragedy highlights problems in federal government maritime regulation, safety and response.

"We still don't have any closure. There's no conclusion to the investigation. We don't have any findings," Jason Woods, the president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 400, told CBC News.

"We're still waiting for answers, and the families are waiting for justice. And the unions are still pushing and hoping for change out of this tragedy."

On Wednesday, the International Transport Workers' Federation added their powerful global voice, issuing a statement demanding action from the federal government.

Woods says Transport Canada has begun a voluntary registration program for tugboats under 15 deadweight tonnes, but small vessels remain largely unregulated; training and safety remain union priorities.

Ingenika crew member Charley Cragg was on his very first shift on the water, when the tugboat sank.

"We often hear in the marine sector regulations are born from blood and oil. In this case, we have both," said Woods.

Troy Pearson and his son Carver. (Photo submitted by Judy Carlick-Pearson )

Judy Carlick-Pearson echoes the call for stronger maritime training, safety and regulation.

She said her young son Carver already talks about a life on the sea.

"One hundred percent. He will be on his own boat," she said.

"It's going to be a lifelong mission of mine and I can see it being a lifelong mission of my son's. We're not going to let up. We have no reason to let up and we have nothing to lose at this point."