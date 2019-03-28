Garage fire displaces residents in Anmore
Volunteer fire crew contained blaze within minutes, according to officials
An overnight fire has displaced residents and caused damage to a house in Anmore, B.C.
The Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department got the call around 5 a.m. PT Thursday.
The residents of the home in the 1000 block of Sugar Mountain Way had called 911, saying their attached garage was on fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just the garage, before it could spread to the main area of the home.
"They knocked it down real fast," said acting Fire Chief Colin Richardson.
"The crews came in, assessed it quickly … got water on it, so they had it knocked down within five minutes.
Acting Chief Colin Richardson says they knocked down the garage fire within minutes. No damage to any of the cars in the home. <a href="https://twitter.com/SasamatFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SasamatFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/9k6hRChab7">pic.twitter.com/9k6hRChab7</a>—@gpsmendoza
Richardson said two people were living in the house at the time and both escaped unharmed.
There were no cars or flammable materials in the garage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
