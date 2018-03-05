Skip to Main Content
Anmore, B.C., developer fined for tax evasion
The Canada Revenue Agency says Willi Isaak has been sentenced to pay a $23,100 fine after being found guilty of tax-related offences.

Willi Isaak failed to report taxable corporate and personal income of $181,902

Isaak was found guilty on two counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements under the Income Tax Act and one count of GST/HST evasion under the Excise Tax Act. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Real estate developer Willi Isaak has been fined $23,100 for failing to report taxable income related to a 20-acre land parcel in Anmore, B.C., a village municipality in Greater Vancouver.

Isaak was the director and had a 50 per cent stake in Baarak United Enterprises, which acquired and subdivided the Anmore property. 

A trial judge ruled that Isaak evaded paying taxes by not reporting taxable corporate and personal income of $181,902 for 2009 and 2010.

The Canada Revenue Agency said in a news release that bank and accounting records showed client payments and a BC Hydro refund linked to the development were deposited into Isaak's personal bank account and were missing from the company's ledgers.  

He also didn't remit GST/HST collected from operating the business for the two-year period.

Isaak was found guilty on two counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements under the Income Tax Act and one count of GST/HST evasion under the Excise Tax Act.

