Climate activist Anjali Appadurai enters B.C. NDP leadership race

The contest to become the next leader of the BC NDP — and ultimately premier of B.C. — is no longer a one-horse race.

Former federal NDP candidate and climate activist Anjali Appadurai, 32, officially announced Wednesday she will challenge David Eby, who has stepped down from his roles as attorney general and minister responsible for housing, for the top spot.

Appadurai, the director of campaigns for the organization Climate Emergency Unit, said that she chose to enter the race after a group of supporters pledged more than $40,000 at an online meeting Saturday night — enough to cover her entry fee.

"I think British Columbians are ready for a leader who will tell them the truth. We're in a very dangerous situation. But I believe in our collective power to shape a different future," said Appadurai.

She said her campaign will focus on the environment, clean energy, housing, food security and caring for communities.

"Our province is not healthy. The people are not healthy, and the land is stressed," said Appadurai. "We need a government that will prioritize the health of people and the planet.

B.C. NDP leadership candidate Anjali Appadurai works as the director of campaigns for the Climate Emergency Unit. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

In the 2021 federal election, Appadurai was the NDP candidate for the riding of Vancouver Granville. She lost to Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed in one of the tightest races in the country, falling short by less than 500 votes.

Appadurai will face off against Eby, whose campaign, up until now, has been unchallenged, gaining the endorsement of 48 of the 57 members of the B.C. NDP caucus.

In June, Horgan announced he would step down before the next provincial election, citing a lack of energy after undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

Voting for the new leader will begin Nov. 13, with the winner to be announced Dec. 3.