Anime convention in Vancouver brings together hundreds of fans

Hundreds of fans of Japanese popular culture, including anime, video games, and cosplay, converged at the Vancouver Convention Centre for three days this weekend.

It's the first time in three years that Anime Revolution — popularly called Anirevo — has been held. It's also the tenth anniversary of the event, which was first held at the centre in 2012.

Anime is a form of Japanese animation that became hugely popular in the West over the past few decades.

This weekend's event featured comics, costuming and cultural displays, as well as panellists including Toby Proctor and Brian Drummond, who voiced characters in Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z respectively.

Many of the event's attendees showed up in cosplay — short for "costume play," which involves dressing up as their favourite characters from Japanese franchises. Here are some of the best pictures from the three-day event.

An attendee dressed as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil helps another person, dressed as an anime character, with their makeup. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Hundreds of people flocked to the Vancouver Convention Centre for the event. Masks were mandatory indoors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A Gundam holds a gun aloft behind event attendees. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A person holds a Pokeball plush in their hands as they walk through the convention floor. The event featured video games, comics, and art in addition to anime. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

People were able to buy merchandise, including comic books (manga), at the event. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

People could receive tips on how to cosplay, how to draw anime art, and more at the event. (Ben Nelms/CBC)