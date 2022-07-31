Anime convention in Vancouver brings together hundreds of fans
It's the 10th anniversary of Anime Revolution, celebrating Japanese popular culture
Hundreds of fans of Japanese popular culture, including anime, video games, and cosplay, converged at the Vancouver Convention Centre for three days this weekend.
It's the first time in three years that Anime Revolution — popularly called Anirevo — has been held. It's also the tenth anniversary of the event, which was first held at the centre in 2012.
Anime is a form of Japanese animation that became hugely popular in the West over the past few decades.
This weekend's event featured comics, costuming and cultural displays, as well as panellists including Toby Proctor and Brian Drummond, who voiced characters in Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z respectively.
Many of the event's attendees showed up in cosplay — short for "costume play," which involves dressing up as their favourite characters from Japanese franchises. Here are some of the best pictures from the three-day event.
With files from Ben Nelms