Spring-loaded animal traps found near Steveston Village

RCMP are investigating after two animal traps were found near Steveston Village on Monday.

Several passersby found the traps in the 12000 block of Ewen Avenue near Moncton Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

They phoned police and officers found one of the traps armed. It was disengaged safely and both traps were seized, but police said it was a dangerous incident.

"We are very concerned that these traps have been left in an area where serious harm could result to animals, pets, and humans," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

The traps were found in a residential neighbourhood within a block of a community centre, park, outdoor pool, baseball diamond and an RCMP detachment.

Anyone with information about the traps is asked to phone RCMP at (604) 278-1212 and quote file #2018-32431, or email richmond_tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

