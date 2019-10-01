Animal shelter marks 500th orphaned bear cub rescue

The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers, B.C., is marking a bittersweet achievement after bringing in its 500th orphaned bear cub.

A cinnamon-coloured cub named Felicity arrived at the shelter two weeks ago. Since then, two more cubs have been taken into care, marking numbers 501 and 502.

Northern Light's co-founder Angelika Langen says she's proud so many animals have been given a second chance, but says it's also frustrating that so many bear cubs continue to be orphaned.

"A lot of these would have been preventable if people would be more careful and conscientious with the wildlife that surrounds them," she said.

Angelika Langen seen treating a bear cub in an undated photo. (Angelika Langen)

A bear that becomes habituated to human garbage or to seeking food from backyard fruit trees is often designated a nuisance and ends up being destroyed, leaving cubs behind.

Langen says October is the time when bears are on the lookout for food needed to bulk up for hibernation. She advises people to be aware and take steps to prevent human-bear conflict.

"Apples need to be picked and garbage needs to be locked up," she said.

Langen also says motorists should keep an eye out for bears on B.C. roads.

Northern Lights opened in 1989 and became a registered charity in 2002. Although the shelter accepts all mammals and birds, it has evolved to specialize in bear, moose and deer rehabilitation.